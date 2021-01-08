The Savanna Water Treatment Plant became fully operational and open to the public on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021. The Grand Opening of the facility was in October 2020. (Supplied, Saddle Hills County)

The Savanna Water Treatment Plant and Truckfill in Saddle Hills County is now fully operational and open for public use. The treatment plant and truckfill opened officially on Wednesday and is located roughly 2.5 kilometres east of the Savanna School, North of Highway 681.

Saddle Hills County details the station is able to provide potable water through a truckfill and a jugfill to provide easy access for residents, as well as commercial and industrial use. A truckfill is a standardized hose port used to draw water from the treatment plant into a transport vehicle. A jugfill serves a similar purpose, simply being used to fill smaller containers.

The $12 million project represents a step in the County’s plan to provide potable water to residents, businesses, and industry. The focus of which is on efficiency, growth, and accessibility. Construction of the facility started in the summer of 2019.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the facility was held on October 26th, 2020, and the county says and final testing occurred throughout November and December.

If residents already have a potable water account with the County their key fob will work at the new truckfill. Those looking to set up an account are able to do so at the County Complex Monday through Friday, from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm or at the County office. Once an account is active, a key fob will be issued to the account owner.

Existing accounts are able to be managed remotely at any time.