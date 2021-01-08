Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public help to locate missing person
Peter Portlock was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 2nd. (Supplied, RCMP)
Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate 36-year-old Peter Portlock. He has been reported missing and was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 2nd.
Police say Portlock may have been travelling to Edmonton in a blue 2012 Hyundai Veloster, licence plate CGW6240.
Portlock is described as 6’1″ and roughly 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
There is a concern for his well-being and anyone who may have any information as to Portlock’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or their local police detachment.