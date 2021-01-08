The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped slightly for the month of December. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 9.5 per cent, down from 10.3 in November.

In November 2019, the regional unemployment rate was at 5.9 per cent. The posted regional unemployment rate is not adjusted for seasonal employment.

The area continues to have the second-lowest unemployment rate in the province, placing behind the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake region at 8.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta is down to 11.0 per cent in December from 11.1 per cent in November.