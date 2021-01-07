An impaired driver in Grande Prairie is one of 130 taken off the road by RCMP across Alberta over the holiday season. Police allege the local driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 2.6 per cent, more than three times the legal limit of .08 per cent in Alberta.

Between December 24, 2020 and January 3, 2021, mounties handed out 2,374 traffic tickets in Alberta. Of those, 872 were for speeding, 55 were for distracted driving, and 1,333 for traffic safety violations like careless driving and driving with a prohibited or suspended licence.

Police say overall, the number of tickets issued over the holidays was 26 per cent lower than last year during the same time frame.