Alberta Health Services is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 as well as 10 recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie Wednesday. There are now 128 active and 724 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw two new cases and two recoveries confirmed on January 6th. A total of 33 cases are reportedly active in the municipality, as well as 222 cases considered to have recovered.

Within the AHS North zone, there are 1,384 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 64 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people within the zone require intensive care.

Across Alberta, 968 new cases were confirmed from 14,833 tests completed on January 6th. The daily positivity rate is approximately 6.5 per cent.

Province-wide, there are currently 871 people with COVID-19 in hospital, of whom 139 are in the ICU. Another 24 Albertans were recorded on Wednesday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,217 people.