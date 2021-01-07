Carol Gabriel will start as the new Director of Corporate Services for the County of Grande Prairie on February 16th. (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

The County of Grande Prairie will soon have a new Director of Corporate Services. Carol Gabriel will be overseeing the County’s Communications, Facilities Management, Information Systems, Legislative Services, as well as Records and Information Management departments.

Gabriel says she looks forward to taking on the new opportunity and relocating into a residence within the county.

“I am excited for this new and challenging leadership experience and the opportunity to share my passion for municipal government with the progressive team at the County of Grande Prairie.”

County of Grande Prairie CAO Joulia Whittleton says the municipality is thrilled to have Gabriel on the team.

“We are very pleased to have attracted Carol to the County,” she says. “Carol’s combination of broad industry knowledge, leadership experience, and forward-thinking mindset will be a tremendous asset to the organization and the community.”

The County says Gabriel brings close to 30 years of experience within municipal government and school board settings to her position. She reportedly spent the last 20 years supporting municipal councils and boards of trustees.

Gabriel is the former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Mackenzie County, a position she held for roughly a year. Prior to that, she served eight years as Mackenzie County’s Director of Legislative and Support Services.

Gabriel will be stepping in to fill her position within the County starting on February 16th. She will be replacing Dawn Sauve, who accepted a position with Sturgeon County in October 2020.