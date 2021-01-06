Ashlie Krachenfels says her son Asher was born at 12:53 a.m. on January 1st, 2021. She adds she feels bad for beating another woman to the "New Year's Baby" by roughly four minutes. (Supplied, Ashlie Krachenfels)

Six days into 2021, we finally have an idea of who is Grande Prairie’s New Year’s Baby. Ashlie Krachenfels says her son Asher was born at 12:53 a.m. on January 1st, weighing in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Alberta Health Services chose not to announce the first babies born this year, typically a tradition for the health authority, citing the inability to allow media into health care facilities, and busy labour and delivery teams. However, the family reached out to MyGrandePrairieNow.com to share their good news.

Ashlie laughs that her newborn son was apparently quite eager to come into the world. Her delivery time was just 33 minutes.

“It was definitely not what I was expecting,” she laughs. “I felt kind of bad; there was a lady who had been there all night and we beat her by four minutes.”

Asher is child number two for the Krachenfels, who also have a three-year-old daughter. Ashlie says she feels lucky there were no complications with her pregnancy or her delivery.

“It was good, we were pretty lucky. Everything’s good, he’s good, we’re all healthy and happy,” she says.

The family spent the night and the following day at the hospital in order to be monitored for 24 hours. As far as Asher’s name, Krachenfels says she and her husband “just came across the name and liked it.”