Chaos reigns as Trump supporters breach Capitol building
An American flag (Pixabay)
Pro-Donald Trump supporters have stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. The Trump supporters marched through the building and have now breached the Capitol’s chamber.
The protest comes on the first day of congressional deliberations of President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory. The protest is being called unprecedented and has forced Washington’s mayor to enforce a 6 p.m. curfew that excludes essential workers.