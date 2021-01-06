A new agreement between the Grace Bible Fellowship and the Town of Sexsmith gives the ability to the Fellowship to purchase back land currently being used for a hockey rink adjacent to their church.

Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter says the town opened the now popular and well-used ice sheet in 2010, which was allotted to the town from the GBF. She adds the agreement simply allows the GBF the freedom to decide how they would like to see the plot used.

“They had originally purchased it to expand and rebuild and that hasn’t happened recently but if they wanted to do that then they’d have to ability to do that.”

“I think really at the end of the day what came out of our discussion was we want to make sure that we’re protecting not only us as a town but also working together with GBF,” she says.

The Town of Sexsmith approved $5,000 in September 2020 to repair parts of the ice rink in order to operate the rink this winter, though a more substantial repair would be necessary “for insurance’s sake” to keep the town attraction usable in the long term.

“We were able to actually do repairs in the fall, we had a workday that was organized and the Town purchased all the materials, of course, to do that,” says Potter. “We had townspeople come out and that’s all been revamped.”

Initial estimates for a full repair to the rink were placed at roughly $17,000 last fall.