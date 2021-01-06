The Cars for Christmas Lottery kiosk in the Prairie Mall (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The draw for the 2020 Cars for Christmas Lottery is just under a week away, and officials are thankful that despite a pandemic, the Grande Prairie region still stepped up in a big way.

“We were concerned about the challenges imposed by the Covid 19 pandemic and the struggling economy,” says Lottery Chair David Cook.

“However, Grande Prairie and region opened their hearts and strongly supported our Lottery, local businesses, and partner groups.”

Cook says outside of the dollar ticket promotion in the fall, which ended up raking in over $56,000 for as many as nine regional food banks. A strong final couple of weeks of ticket sales also pushed the 50/50 draw to over $288,000.

“The funds will help our partners provide the much-needed services supporting emergency food needs, mental health, and youth related services,” he adds.

The main lottery and 50/50 draw is expected to take place on January 12th, with the 12 Days of Christmas winners then announced daily on Facebook until January 23rd.