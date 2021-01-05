Alberta Health Services recorded one person in the City, and one person in the County of Grande Prairie to have died due to COVID-19 on Monday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services recorded one person in the City, and one person in the County of Grande Prairie to have died due to COVID-19 on Monday. Alberta Health says both were men in their 70’s and included comorbidities. The City of Grande Prairie case is linked to the Grande Prairie Care Centre, who passed away on January 3rd, and the case in the County is not linked to a continuing care facility, who died on January 4th.

The City of Grande Prairie recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 12 recoveries. There are now 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the City, as well as 709 being considered to have recovered.

The County of Grande Prairie was recorded to have 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as one recovery. As of the end-of-day on Monday, there are 36 active and 216 recovered COVID-19 cases in the municipality.

Across the AHS North Zone there are currently 1,311 active cases of COVID-19, of whom 63 people are in hospitals. Five hospitalizations in the region require intensive care. Three people in the North zone were recorded on Monday to have died from COVID-19.

Within Alberta, 843 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 10,301 completed tests on Monday. Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the provincial positivity rate remains at roughly 8.2 per cent. Province-wide, a total of 919 people are in hospitals, 140 of whom require intensive care. AHS is also confirming 26 more people in Alberta to have died with COVID-19 being a contributing illness. The provincial death toll is now 1,168 people.