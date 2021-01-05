Municipal government leaders are thanking Grande Prairie MLA and former Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard for her dedication and service to municipalities during her time in the provincial cabinet. Interim Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton and County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre praised Allard for representing the voices and concerns of Alberta’s rural municipalities.

“It is going to be a shame she is no longer going to be representing municipalities in that capacity,” says Beaupre. “Minister Allard had not been appointed to that position very long ago. When there was a shuffle in cabinet ministers we were very excited to have her fill that seat, as she was very attentive, compassionate and very dedicated to the position she was holding in cabinet.”

Allard was appointed to her ministry on August 25th, 2020 after Premier Jason Kenney shuffled his cabinet. She replaced Kaycee Madu, who moved to be the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, as former Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer took on a newly created position as Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation.

Clayton says she believes Allard will continue to maintain a strong work ethic, regardless of her role in government, and trusts her word following the MLA’s return to Canada.

“I do take Tracy’s word that she regrets her decision to travel out of Canada, but however, I believe that she will continue to show the community her commitment to COVID-19 recovery,” she says.

Clayton adds the City of Grande Prairie still supports Allard’s delivery of an infrastructure stimulus program that will create local jobs through 2021.

Beaupre says as a Minister, Allard advocated for rural communities and made them heard in the legislature.

“Although we understand and respect her decision to step down, we certainly want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the work that she’s done for the County of Grande Prairie during her time in office as minister.”

“That ministry is responsible for the operations of all of the municipalities in the Province of Alberta. Knowing that there [are] 80-plus municipalities, her portfolio was huge as far as having those relationships with individual municipalities.”

Kenney has appointed Minister of Transportation Ric McIver as Interim Minister of Municipal Affairs.