The Grande Prairie Petroleum Association, in partnership with the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, has decided to postpone the 2021 Peace Region Petroleum Show until 2022. Petroleum Association President Trevor Denis says the decision to postpone comes out of concern both for the viability of vendors and associations to take full advantage of the show, as well as for the safety of attendees.

“We want to make sure that our vendors and partners see value in the show and in order to do that, we need people to attend,” he says. “Attendance is a large part of it and we want people to be able to showcase their services and equipment. Without people being there, it’s hard to do so.”

Denis adds a part of the decision also centred around a survey that was distributed to past exhibitors and attendees, as well as prospective vendors.

He says vendors tend to often travel from out of province, or from as far south as Edmonton or Calgary in order to attend.

“The survey came back and reassured that decision was the proper one to make this time, especially with the pandemic going on and the economic climate.”

“I know that our partners at the Chamber and the Petroleum Association work very hard to ensure the success of the show and giving it another year, I think it’ll give our vendors and partnerships some time to reassess what’s going on according to the industry and the world today,” says Denis.

The Peace Region Petroleum show has a history of hosting every second year, beginning in 1995, with a sister show in Calgary hosting in opposite years. Recently, the Calgary show has begun hosting annually. Denis says he believes delaying another year to bring back the Peace Region’s show is an unfortunate one, but one that ultimately had to be made.

Manager of the Peace Region Petroleum Show and CEO of the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce, Tanya Oliver, says she is optimistic for the show to return bigger and better than ever.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our partners at the Grande Prairie Petroleum Association to breathe new life into our show and make 2022 a huge success for the industry partners and region,” she says.

The current set date for the Peace Region Petroleum Show to return is May 18-19, 2022 at Evergreen Park.