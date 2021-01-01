Drivers are being asked to use caution around the site of a fire in the Teepee Creek area. The Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says it was called to the blaze on Highway 674 a little after 6 p.m. Friday night.

When firefighters arrived, flames were making their way through the roof of a home. No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says they were able to get enough water to battle the fire by shuttling it from Matco Manufacturing, located roughly two miles away. He notes it’s the second time in less than a year that the dry standpipe fill site has been used to help fight a residential fire nearby.

“The quick response of several Regional Fire Service Stations and this water source close by enabled firefighters to save many contents of the home from the fire.”

Water is still being pumped along Highway 674 near Range Road 42 and drivers should be careful passing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.