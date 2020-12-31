City lifts priority one road parking ban
Despite a little more snow still expected in the forecast, the City of Grande Prairie has lifted the parking ban placed on priority one routes across the municipality.
An update released by the city on Thursday shows that crews are now moving into residential areas, starting with O’Brien Lake. Officials say plow trucks were working throughout the overnight hours, and have finished up priority 1 arterial roads.
Snow piles are also being collected out of both the O’Brien and Smith neighborhoods.