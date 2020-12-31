If you’re looking to get rid of your real Christmas tree, you will only have to hold onto the last remnant of the holidays for a little while longer.

Aquatera will be collecting real Christmas trees as part of its curbside pickup start starting January 11th until January 29th, 2021. Officials are asking residents to ensure all decorations, tinsel, and lights are removed from the tree before placing it at the curb.

They say trees must be cut down to lengths of four feet or less for curbside collection to ensure they will fit in collection trucks. Residents are being asked to play the trees at least one metre from landfill carts no later than 7 a.m. on collection day.

Artificial trees are not accepted for curbside collection but can be taken to the Landfill.