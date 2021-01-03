When it rains, it pours, and for Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park, no phrase potentially sums up 2020 better. General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he knows is affecting nearly every business in the region, they also had to deal with a disaster of another kind.

“Then to be handed a second blow the stomach with the landslide that occurred on May 19th, it’s not how we envisioned the year rolling out.”

In the early morning hours of May 19th, the slide occurred in the area of the Temptation run around tower four of the lift. It then spread across the luge track and into the Showoff run. The landslide was so powerful, the foundations of the chairlifts were shifted and they remain out of action to this day.

Clarkson says, at that point, they were in build and repair mode, and couldn’t have reached that without help from the City and County of Grande Prairie’s support. He adds, they receive capital funding on a yearly basis from both municipalities and the Municipal District of Greenview, but approved emergency funding is going a long way in the rebuild.

“Very grateful for the municipalities on side, and have them realizing Nitehawk is an important part of our region.”

Clarkson adds that 2020 was also meant to be a year of celebrations, as November 10th marked the organizations 60th anniversary in the region. He says next year, all being well, they’ll be able to have a proper party.

“I really think we will be 60 and holding next year,” he laughs. “When restrictions are lightened up we do hope to put on a celebration again to celebrate the last 60 years, but looking forward to the next 60 years for Nitehawk,” he adds.

Nitehawk is open for the 2020/2021 winter season with reduced terrain.