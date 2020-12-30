COVID 19 numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of end of day December 29th, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

An eighth COVID-19 death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The deceased is a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre. It was one of 18 new deaths reported province-wide from Tuesday, pushing the total to 1,046.

Seven recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. Alberta Health Services data shows the municipality with 127 active cases of the virus as of the end of day December 29th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, there are 28 active cases in the region after two new, and a single recovery was reported on Tuesday.

Across Alberta, 1,287 new cases were recorded on Tuesday. Currently, 921 people are in hospital across Alberta due to COVID-19, with 152 needing the ICU.