Despite having to shut down the majority of in-person locations, the 2020 Salvation Army Christmas Fundraising Campaign in Grande Prairie continues to pad its record donation count.

As of December 24th, 2020 over $605,250 has been received, smashing the set goal of half a million dollars, and breaking records along the way.

Salvation Army Captain Peter Kim says it’s the residents of the region who deserve all the credit, for digging deep during a time that he knows isn’t easy.

“Thank you to the community for their continued generous support in helping families through the work of The Salvation Army…together we are giving hope today,” he says.

Earlier this month, Captain Kim said he was worried they weren’t going to make due to the lack of kettle locations, and volunteers. He says since that time, people have been donating online, and through the mail, and have come through in a big way. Donations can be made online until the end of the month.