Does of the Moderna Vaccine arrived in Alberta on Tuesday. (Government of Alberta)

The City of Grande Prairie will be among seven cities in Alberta to receive part of the first provincial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Government of Alberta says the vaccinations will be earmarked for residents at long-term care and designated supportive living facilities beginning with those deemed the highest risk. Premier Jason Kenney says doses will also be offered to residents at six First Nation congregate living facilities.

“The arrival of Moderna in the province is another sign of hope – and as more vaccines arrive, we will ensure Albertans who wish to be vaccinated are immunized as quickly as possible when they are eligible. Everyone who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to when their turn arrives.”

In all, 16,900 doses will be split up between Grande Prairie, Calgary, St. Paul, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Red Deer, and Edmonton. It’s the second total shipment of COVID-19 vaccines received by the province in December, after the Pfizer vaccine first arrived back on December 9th.

It’s expected vaccinations using the Moderna vaccine will begin on December 30th.