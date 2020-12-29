12 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. Alberta Health Services data shows the municipality with 128 active cases of the virus as of the end of day December 28th.

Meanwhile, out in the County of Grande Prairie, six new and four recovered cases of the virus were reported in the same time frame. The county now has 27 active cases of COVID-19.

Province-wide, 879 new cases were reported on Tuesday from just over 11,000 tests. Currently, 890 people are in hospital across Alberta due to COVID, with 153 needing the ICU.

26 COVID-19 related deaths were also reported by Alberta Health Services, with the number of fatalities now at 1,028.