Two flights leaving or landing in Grande Prairie on December 19th have been flagged by Health Canada, as passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Passengers in rows 13-19 on WestJet flight 3189 from Calgary to Grande Prairie and an unknown number of rows on Air Canada flight 8476 from Grande Prairie to Calgary are being asked to monitor for symptoms.

In all, 101 flights across Canada, including international flights, were flagged between December 14th and December 23rd by Health Canada.