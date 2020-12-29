COVID-19 outbreak declared at High Prairie Health Complex acute care unit
Alberta Health Services EMS (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the acute care unit at High Prairie Health Complex after a number of positive COVID-19 individuals were associated with the site.
Alberta Health Services says walk-in and EMS services have re-started after the emergency facility was closed to the public on Monday night.
Officials say several staff members and physicians remain in isolation, with temporary staff from other communities brought in to assist during that time.