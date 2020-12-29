Christmas itself may already be in the rearview mirror, but officials with the Swan City Rotary Club’s 2020 Cars for Christmas Lottery are still hoping for a final push of generosity from the Grande Prairie region.

Lottery Chair Dave Cook says 2020 was obviously very challenging, especially when it comes to the physical restrictions associated with COVD-19, combined with the downturn in the economy.

“The limited ability to raise funds by the local charities and non-profits have reduced their capacity to help people in need in our community. This has come at a time that our community need is at its greatest,” he adds.

Cook says knowing what organizations have gone through over the past 12 months has also lifted the need even more than usual. He says they’ve doubled down as a result, by accepting 13 partner groups and nine regional food banks to share in the proceeds from ticket sales.

“This is more than double compared to previous year’s number of recipients,” he says. “We also increased the partner payout to reflect a percentage of total sales… simply put the more ticket sales the higher a percentage paid out to our partners.”

Tickets for the lottery will remain on sale until 11 p.m. on December 30th. They can be ordered online, by phone at 780-532-0506, or by visiting the kiosk in the Prairie Mall.