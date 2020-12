The RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing man. 47-year-old Scott Tomlinson was reported missing on December 24th and was last seen in High Prairie on December 10th.

Tomlinson is described as white, 5’10”, 161 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe he may be in the High Prairie, Peace River, or Slave Lake areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378.