A suspect has been arrested by Whitecourt RCMP after being discovered in possession of a stolen vehicle by Whitecourt RCMP. Police say they were responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint near Township Road 583 in Woodlands County when the vehicle and suspect were found.

RCMP add they determined the vehicle to have been stolen during a break-and-enter at a Whitecourt business. After searching the vehicle, police found and seized what is believed to be stolen property from the break and enter and what is suspected to be meth and fentanyl.

The suspect was also wanted on charges originating in Fox Creek and Grande Prairie. The suspect has been charged with two counts of possession of an illegal substance, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and five counts of failure to comply with officers.

The suspect was remanded into custody and will appear in court on January 6th, 2021.