Grande Prairie RCMP has made the holiday season a little more merry and bright for at least one resident, after tracking down a stolen bike via an online buy and sell ad.

Police say after receiving a report of the stolen bike, the complainant had located their bicycle on an online buy and sell site. An investigation led police to the seller on the Northside of Grande Prairie. After a short foot chase, the suspect was arrested and the stolen bicycle was recovered.

29-year-old Ryan Bateson of Grande Prairie has subsequently been charged with resisting arrest and possession of property obtained by crime.

Authorities say the information provided by the bicycle’s rightful owner was key in tracking down the person who was allegedly responsible for the theft.