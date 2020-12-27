Grande Prairie MLA and Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard says while 2020 was a year of monumental change for millions of Albertan’s, she firmly believes the strength shown by residents in Grande Prairie, and across the province, will turn 2021 around in a big way.

Allard says despite the economic slowdown, which saw a global pandemic coupled with bottomed-out oil prices, the Peace Country will likely be the first off the blocks when it comes to helping speed up the recovery.

“I said one of the things I will highlight forevermore is the importance of the north, and the contribution that we make to the overall health and welfare not only to this province but quite frankly to this country,” she says.

“I believe Grande Prairie and the Peace Region is an economic driver for Alberta…and I believe we are demonstrating that capacity.”

Allard says that while 2020 presented many challenges, 2021 will provide its number of hurdles, mainly, the 2021 municipal elections. She says much of the build-up to the election in October will be behind the scenes, however, she still plans to hit the road and speak with municipalities across the province as soon as safely possible.

“Ensuring we have all the supports in place to make sure they run without a hitch…contemplating, hopefully not needing, any mitigation if COVId is still a factor,” she suggests.

“It’s so much greater than the mayor, or the council, it has to do with issues that would carry on past the election cycle, so I think the work will be ongoing.”