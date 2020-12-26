Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter is hopeful that a recent dialogue between the County of Grande Prairie, the province, and the RCMP about the potential for a new detachment in Clairmont will continue to pick up traction.

Potter says they’ve heard on several occasions from residents that slow response times remain a major concern. She adds that Sexsmith is in a unique position within the province.

“In reality, Sexsmith is one of the four largest towns in Alberta that doesn’t have an RCMP detachment in it,” she says. “For our residents, that’s a big concern not only with response times but even just a sense of security.”

Earlier this month, The County of Grande Prairie announced it has started a conversation with the RCMP on building a stand-alone police detachment in the hamlet. The chat will go beyond building just the single unit, as plans to bring other local policing under the same roof, like from the County, Municipal District of Greenview, and the Town of Sexsmith, are also on the table.

Potter says whilst there is no financial impact for Sexsmith to get the detachment to move closer, they’re happy to cooperate in any way they can.

“In giving the money to police funding starting in January, we are hopeful that decisions like this can be moved ahead, that there will be funding for things like there will be enough members to staff that detachment,” she adds.

In addition to the conversation kicking off, it was announced that members of County of Grande Prairie council also plan to help form and sit on what is likely to be known as a Rural Policing Planning Committee alongside select members of municipal administration, and the RCMP.