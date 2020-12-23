The family of one of the most beloved grannies in Grande Prairie is hoping to preserve the spirit of Christmas for her after a long, tough 2020. Laurel Kirsch, the founder of the now-closed Laurel’s Peace Country Preserves, was diagnosed with dementia, and her family is hoping that after serving the Grande Prairie region for years, the public can help deliver a big helping of Christmas cheer.

Her granddaughter Victoria Banks says, since she lives at the MacKenzie Place long-term care facility, it’s even more difficult to celebrate any kind of Christmas. However, she hopes the community can come together and rally around someone who served thousands locally.

“My mom reached out and said we can’t visit her, but it would be nice if we could get her a card or something we could take to her or drop it off,” she says. “My grandma loved everyone, I thought maybe it would be nice if anyone else wanted to give her something, but I wasn’t expecting that kind of response.”

That response was hundreds of comments from an initial social media post, and Banks is hoping that it’s only the beginning. She adds that it was fascinating to see just how far of a reach Laurel has on the area.

“It’s really nice to see just how much impact she had on the community, not even just from the store, but some of the comments dated back to her working in real estate, and back when she worked at the Golden Star, too,” she says.

“She’s everybody’s grandma, I knew there were a few regulars who always walked in and called her grandma, and some people even my age who would always say ‘I’ll be back tomorrow, grandma,” it was always nice to see.”