Terry Dow has stepped down from her position as executive director of the Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association (Emma Mason, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association is looking for a new executive director. Terry Dow, who previously held the position for roughly 15 months, retired from her position on December 18th.

President of the GPRTA Johnathan Clarkson says he is optimistic about the prospect of a new applicant building on the groundwork established while Dow was in the chair.

“We’re looking for somebody to take our organization forward, and just continue to work on engagement with our municipal partners, our members, the regional tourism operators, as well as community stakeholders.”

“As we go through this recruitment process, we’re definitely looking for someone enthusiastic, passionate, and a leader to promote the Grande Prairie region as an exceptional destination for visitors and a great place for area residents to explore,” he says.

Clarkson adds the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created what he says is a unique opportunity for residents, given the lack of ability to travel, to simply take in the local region and appreciate the local environment.

“I think if there’s one thing that I’ve learned during COVID-19 is, exploring your own backyard— it’s amazing what you can find and I think that needs to continue.”

The GPRTA will begin the hiring process for their new executive director in January.