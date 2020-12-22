A Grande Prairie man is facing several fraud-related charges after he allegedly used another person’s credit cards and identification documents to purchase items online.

Police say their investigation led them to execute a warrant on a house in the city. During which, police say they seized identification, debit and credit cards, and social insurance numbers belonging to other individuals.

Authorities say they also seized laptops, scanners, ID lamination sheets, laminator, printer, and photo paper believed to be used for creating documents, as well as break-in tools, forged cheques and identity documents, and fraudulently purchased items.

Subsequently, 23-year-old Austin Haynes is facing charges of, among other things, fraud less than $5000, illegal possession/trafficking in government documents, forgery, and identity theft.