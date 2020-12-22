A small change to public health restrictions for single Albertans over the holidays. Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday that between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, single Albertans can attend one event at a household. That event can be attended by up to two single people at once.

Kenney says this exemption will make a “world of difference” for single Albertans who would otherwise be alone over the holidays.

He also reiterated the importance of keeping holiday gatherings within households this year, saying Albertans have made progress over the past couple of weeks but there is still a long way to go.

Alberta Health Services is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie as of the end of day, Monday. There are now 128 active cases of COVID-19 in the City, as well as 568 recorded recoveries.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday, alongside one recovery. There are now 24 active cases attributed to the County and 191 recoveries. Big Lakes County saw seven new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Monday, bringing the active case count in the region to 54.

There are currently 1,121 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone as of numbers recorded on Monday. Of those, there are 34 people in hospitals, five of whom are in intensive care.

Alberta reported 1,021 new cases of COVID-19 out of 14,199 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 7.2 percent. There are 802 people in the hospital – 152 of them in the ICU – and there were 11 additional deaths. Alberta’s active case count sits at 18,311.