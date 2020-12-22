The COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer will soon be in Swan City to begin the immunization of front line workers.

Premier Jason Kenney says Grande Prairie, along with Brooks, Camrose, Drumheller, Edson, Fort McMurray, and Lethbridge will be among the rural municipalities that will receive 975 doses of the vaccine.

“The arrival of these doses provide a sense of hope and relief to all of us as we start this holiday season,” Kenney says. “Let them also be a great motivator to respect the public health measures that are in place.”

The rural municipal vaccines are part of the 25,350 dose shipment received by the province this week. have arrived in the province and will be delivered to vaccine sites around Alberta.