Three people are facing a slew of charges following a sizeable seizure of drugs, weapons, and cash from a residence in Grande Prairie.

Officials say the Grande Prairie RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into the sale of illicit drugs in the city back in November, and on December 16th, executed a search warrant on the home.

As a result, police seized 143.5 grams of Cocaine, 85 grams of Crystal Meth, 3.6 grams of Fentanyl, 250 prescription pills of various types, a loaded .22 Rifle, 650 rounds of various types of ammunition, seven firearm magazines, a TV projector stolen from Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, a stolen debit/credit machine and almost $3,000 in cash.

Subsequently, 50-year-old Leonard Huyghebaert and 47-year-old Carole Gaudet, both of Grande Prairie, face multiple possession for the purpose of trafficking charges, among other things.

Police say an unidentified 42-year-old man, also from Grande Prairie, has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.