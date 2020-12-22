Local residents in the City of Grande Prairie now have increased access to specialized health care. Dr. Robert Herman, a general nephrologist and internist, and Dr. Daniel Prada, a geriatric physician have begun their practices at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital.

Herman is also practicing at Peace Country Medical Consultants Inc. Nephrologists specialize in the study of medicine and pediatric medicine concerning the normal functions of kidneys, as well as kidney diseases. Internal medicine focuses on the diagnosis and management of chronic medical conditions in adults.

Prada specializes in providing care to elderly patients with a wide range of healthcare needs, including physical and cognitive impairments.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he is excited to see more physicians joining the ranks in northern Alberta.

“It’s great to see physicians choosing to practise in northern Alberta where there’s so much need for them.”

“The new hospital is beautiful and it’s state-of-the-art, but this is a reminder that healthcare is about people, and this will help ensure that the system in Grande Prairie continues to give great care,” he says.

Prior to practising in Grande Prairie, Prada worked as chief resident for the Rural Family Medicine Resident program at the University of Alberta. He is also trained as a family medicine physician, including in rural health medicine, and completed his family medicine residency at the QEII Hospital, before completing his geriatric training at the University of Alberta.

Herman has worked as a visiting physician at the QEII Hospital since July. Prior to that station, Herman worked in Edmonton at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, and the Misericordia Community Hospital. He graduated from medical school at the University of Alberta.