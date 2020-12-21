Alberta Health Services is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as six recoveries. As of Sunday, there are 125 active and 557 recovered cases within the city. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as six recoveries. As of Sunday, there are 125 active and 557 recovered cases within the city.

One recovery was confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie in the latest update, leaving 19 remaining active cases in the Municipality. A total of 190 cases have so far recovered from COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Big Lakes County and Northern Sunrise County, respectively, saw six new and five new active cases of COVID-19. One recovery was also recorded in either municipality. A total of 50 active cases remain in Big Lakes County, and 32 active cases are in Northern Sunrise County.

Within the AHS North Zone, there are currently 1,137 active cases of COVID-19, 30 of whom are in hospitals. Seven people in the region currently require intensive care.

Across Alberta, 1,240 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Sunday from 18,306 completed tests. A total of 795 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 province-wide, 151 of whom are in the ICU. Another nine Albertans were recorded on Sunday to have passed away from COVID-19. The provincial death toll is now 860 people.