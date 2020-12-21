Grande Prairie Regional College’s School of Trades, Agriculture, and Environment saw a new dean step in earlier this month.

Red Seal Carpenter Mark Heartt was welcomed to the college on December 7th after 14 years at Northern Lights College in Dawson Creek.

Heartt previously served as an instructor, chair, and Dean of the School of Trades and Apprenticeships for Northern Lights College. Though he’s hanging up his tools, as his new position favours suits and ties, Heartt says he still sees some parallels to large construction projects in serving as a dean.

As a Dean, I’m developing people and building a culture that is respected and professional,” says Heartt. “I’m building confidence within my school for faculty, staff, and students. As with any building project you can’t do it yourself. You need a strong team to get the job done.”

Heartt is now responsible for keeping GPRC programming up to date, as well as to seek new opportunities for stimulating growth within the school.

He adds increasing enrollment is one priority that’s hot on the iron.

“We’ll continue to use the technology that has been developed during the pandemic to reach learners that may not have been able to come to our campuses,” he explains.

Heartt has a background in mixed farming, having helped his father on the family farm in Doe River area until it was sold. He also has an entrepreneurial history; operating a construction company for 16 years before joining Northern Lights College.