Alberta Health Services is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as 11 recoveries. There are now 122 active cases and 551 recoveries attributed to the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one new case of COVID-19 and four recoveries on Saturday, leaving the municipality with 18 remaining active cases. A total of 190 people in the County have recovered to date.

AHS also confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Big Lakes County on December 19th, alongside one recovery. There are now 45 active cases and 67 recoveries in the county.

In the AHS North Zone, there are now 1,107 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 28 people are in hospitals, seven of whom require intensive care. No fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the region on Saturday.

Across Alberta, 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on December 19th from 17,956 completed tests. There are currently 760 people province-wide in hospitals, 149 of whom are in the ICU. AHS also recorded 10 more people to have passed away from COVID-19 based on numbers collected on Saturday. The provincial death toll is now 851 people.