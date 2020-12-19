Fire damages five vehicles at Grande Prairie Airport
Multiple vehicles were damaged by fire at the Grande Prairie Airport Saturday morning. The Grande Prairie Fire Department says it was called to the scene around 3:38 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, flames had already spread to three vehicles in the long-term parking lot. In the end, five were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.
The RCMP is working to notify the owners of the vehicles. The cause of the fire is under investigation.