Some of what was seized from a home in Grande Prairie on November 27, 2020 (Grande Prairie RCMP)

A teen from Grande Prairie is facing a host of charges related to drug trafficking. The RCMP says it got tips from the public this fall about the illegal sale of marijuana and other drugs.

The months-long investigation led police to search a home in the Westpointe/Pinnacle neighbourhood on November 27th. It’s alleged that search turned up 561 grams of marijuana, 300 grams of cannabis edibles, 40 grams of magic mushrooms, 25 grams of MDMA, 16 grams of shatter, five grams of cannabis resin, and 4.35 grams of powder cocaine. Officers also seized $1,420 in cash, a vacuum sealer, an electronic label maker, and a large quantity of various sized re-sealable plastic bags.

A 17-year old boy was arrested at the home and has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking of MDMA and psilocybin, as well as possession of cocaine and property obtained by crime under $5,000. He has also been charged with the distribution of illicit cannabis by a person under 18 years of age.

The suspect cannot be named publicly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He has been released from custody into the care of a guardian and is scheduled to appear in court on December 23rd.

“Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for coming forward with the information that led to this investigation,” says Corporal Candace Hrdlicka. “Information provided to police plays a crucial role in identifying crime in our communities.”