Two power outages are currently affecting customers in Grande Prairie (Supplied, ATCO Energy)

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the affected area roughly from 99 Street to 101 Avenue in Grande Prairie. Traffic lights are also operating normally.

ATCO Energy is reporting a power outage roughly from 99 Street to 101 Avenue in Grande Prairie.

The outage, which began just before 9 a.m. on Friday, was due to an assessment that was underway. Traffic lights in the area were powered down and ATCO says roughly 507 customers are affected. The outage has a crew assigned and power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.