The Fairview and Peace River regions could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow Friday. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning region, saying heavy snow is expected to accumulate into Saturday morning.

Light snowfall is expected by Friday afternoon and will intensify later into the evening. The region south of High Level is expected to be hit the hardest.

Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, and drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.