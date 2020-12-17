Grande Prairie RCMP has arrested and charged two people for child pornography offences. Police say the investigation began in 2018 after being notified by the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation that child pornography images had been uploaded to a social media platform.

In December 2019, police executed a search warrant on a residence in the Westpointe neighbourhoood. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic devices and phones.

29-year-old Ryan Matchett and 31-year-old Melissa Murdock, both of Grande Prairie, are facing charges of possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography. Both Matchett and Murdock are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 18, 2021.