Snow removal crews set to start clearing streets in the county on Friday. (supplied by County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Snow removal in the County of Grande Prairie is set to get underway in the subdivisions of Whispering Ridge and Westlake Estates in the Hamlet of Clairmont on Friday.

Next on the list are the subdivisions of Wedgewood, Maple Ridge and Taylor Estates, followed by Clairmont from 100th to 113th Avenue.

Digital “no parking” signage for snow removal has been installed in the areas of Clairmont at 100 Ave & 100 St, Clairmont at 107A Ave & 100 St, Whispering Ridge in Clairmont at 154 Ave & 102 St, Whispering Ridge in Clairmont at 149 Ave & 102 St, Westlake Village in Clairmont at 156 Ave & 102 St, and at the Entrance to Wedgewood. With snow clearing in effect, a parking ban will also be in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on affected streets.

Vehicles left on the street when a parking restriction is in place are liable to be ticketed and, or towed. Officials also remind residents that piling snow onto roadways is illegal and punishable by a $100 fine.