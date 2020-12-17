Alberta Health Services is reporting 10 new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie from December 16th, as well as four recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 10 new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie from December 16th, as well as four recoveries. There are now 126 active cases in the city and 514 which are considered to be recovered.

Another 30 people were reported in the last 24 hours to have passed away from COVID-19 across Alberta. The total provincial death toll is now 790 people.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five recoveries were recorded from Wednesday’s numbers. There remain 22 active cases of COVID-19, and 183 recoveries have been attributed to the municipality.

There were six new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries recorded in Big Lakes County on Wednesday, bringing the local tallies in the municipality to 31 active cases and 65 recoveries.

Across the AHS North Zone, there are 1,214 active cases of COVID-19 as of December 16th. A total of 34 people remain hospitalized, and seven are in intensive care. No fatalities in the region were reported on Wednesday.

From 19,852 completed tests, 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Alberta in the last 24 hours. The provincial positivity rate currently sits at roughly 7.9 per cent. According to AHS, 763 Albertans are currently in hospitals, with 138 requiring intensive care.