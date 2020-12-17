Grande Prairie RCMP has arrested two suspects following a drug trafficking investigation that also lead to the seizure of drugs and currency. The municipal drug unit began an investigation in September into the sale of illicit drugs in Grande Prairie.

The Municipal Drug Unit, with the help of RCMP Police Dog Services and Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty conducted searches of two homes in the Highland Park and Avondale neighbourhoods on November 14th. As a result, 60.8 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 196 Oxycodone pills, $14,040 in Canadian currency, and an electronic money counter were seized by police.

Both suspects have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and oxycodone, and possession of property obtained by crime. Both are scheduled to appear in Court on January 6th, 2021.