It’s a little earlier than planned, but tickets for the 28th annual Rotary Dream Home Lottery have opened to the public. Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe says, while tickets are on sale, access to the dream home is not.

“Initially we planned to open December 26th and we were planning to be open to the public, then with the newest update and current

restrictions in place we weren’t able to do that,” she explains.

“So, we decided to launch our ticket sales 10 days early and give people the opportunities to see the home virtually before the holidays, and if they wish, get tickets as gifts.”

The $1.3 million home, located in Taylor Estates and built by Unique Home Concepts, is more than 5,000 square feet. It is described as having a stunning, contemporary style, with thoughtful planning, careful construction, exceptional craftsmanship, and fine attention to detail.

Coulombe admits that with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, it is a bit of a guessing game as to how successful the lottery will be, but she is confident that the non-profit organizations that collect funding from ticket sale proceeds will be taken care of in the end.

“Not everyone is in a position to necessarily to purchase tickets this year, and then there is a greater need from organizations for funding from proceeds raised; it puts us in a tough situation, so we are hoping to make the best of it.”

She adds that if restrictions are lifted at any point before the deadline for ticket sales, they plan on opening up the house to the general public. She notes being in the home helps people have a better idea of what they’re buying into.

“It helps with ticket sales when people physically see and imagine themselves winning this grand prize dream home.”

A virtual tour can be found and tickets bought at the Rotary Dream Home Lottery website.