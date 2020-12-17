McLennan RCMP has received a complaint of construction equipment being stolen from a job site located on Highway 676 near the intersection of Highway 49.

Police say the equipment is believed to have been stolen sometime between 6:15 p.m. on December 1st and 6 a.m. on December 2nd.

The stolen construction equipment from the site includes a car hauler, a 435 Bobcat mini hoe, a 300 Bobcat Skid-steer, two jumping jacks, three water pumps and approximately 10,000 litres of diesel fuel.

McLennan RCMP have also received a complaint that sometime between December 4th and 7th, three strands of outdoor Christmas lights were stolen from trees around the gazebo on the McLennan Birdwalk.

Police say those responsible have made the holiday season a little less bright this past week.

RCMP are asking the public for any potential information regarding these thefts, or those who are responsible. Anyone who may know something about the incident is being asked to contact the McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3086 or their local police detachment. If they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers may also be contacted.