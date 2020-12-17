Meth and Fentanyl have been seized by ALERT in a raid on a suspected drug house in Whitecourt on December 10th. ALERT authorities say Edmonton’s organized crime team searched the Whitecourt home, which had reportedly been a haven for drug activity.

Sergeant Ted Zadderey of Whitecourt RCMP says several community complaints had been submitted regarding the residence.

“This was an otherwise safe and quiet neighbourhood, and the negative impacts associated [with] drug activity shake the community’s sense of safety,” he says.

Packaging materials, scales, and discarded needles were also found in the home, which ALERT says is indicative of drug trafficking.

ALERT will be referring the home to Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhood team. SCAN uses civil legislation to target problem properties used for illegal purposes such as prostitution, drug use, and trafficking, and gang activity.

Eight people were present in the home at the time of the search. No charges have yet been laid.

Members of the public who suspect there is drug activity in their community are encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.